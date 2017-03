Why Gloriyah

Gloriyah offers you professional learning sessions with experienced tutor to guide you through the problems and solutions. Graduated from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) and has major in Electrical Engineering with Cum Laude predicate, our tutor also has experiences in teaching students from the following schools: Binus School Simprug Binus School Serpong British School Jakarta (BSJ) Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS)...